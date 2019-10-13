OSWEGO – Mat Williamson grabbed the lead of Sunday’s Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for the first time from Anthony Perrego by catching the leader and passing him in lapped traffic.
With Perrego tracking down Williamson in the final laps of the 200-lap main event that concluded the 48th annual Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Williamson wasn’t about to let Perrego pull the same move on him.
On a lap 179 restart, Williamson was out front, but Perrego quickly jumped from fourth to third to second and was catching the leader in lapped traffic with less than 10 laps to go. After a restart with six laps to go, however, Perrego slowed when he ran out of gas on the last lap, allowing Williamson to cruise to the big victory.
“Wow, what a dream season,” Williamson said in the infield victory lane. “When we got hooked up with the whole Buzz Chew team, I was more than excited about it. I know how much work they put into it and how much they deserve to win a race like this. … We’ve come here watching races and grew up watching races like this, so it’s incredible to get it done.”
Indeed, it was a dream Super DIRT Week for the St. Catharines, Ontario racer, as he also collected trophies in two out of the three satellite races, with wins at Utica-Rome Speedway on Tuesday and Brewerton Speedway on Thursday.
Williamson and Perrego combined to dominate the race, leading 90 and 85 laps, respectively. Williamson started third, while Perrego started fifth, but it was Perrego who found the front first when he took the lead from polesitter Billy Decker on a lap 5 restart. Decker briefly took the lead back on lap 12, but Perrego regained the top spot the next time around. Meanwhile, Williams moved up to second on lap 14.
Near the quarter mark of the race, Perrego was pulling away from the field as he encountered the tail end of the field. When the leader began navigating traffic, Williamson was able to close the distance and capture the top spot. Williamson’s first lead was brief, as he made a pit stop under caution on lap 58 and handed the front back to Perrego.
Perrego led until he made a pit stop under caution on lap 101, and Tim Sears Jr. inherited control of the race. When Sears pitted on lap 120, Williamson grabbed the lead for what ended up being the final time. For the last 80 laps, in a caution-filled race, Williamson pulled away quickly on every restart and built up a near-straightaway advantage each time.
Until the lap 179 restart when Perrego made one last charge toward the front. With six laps to go, however, Williamson cruised ahead of the field while Brett Hearn challenged Perrego for second. When Perrego bobbled and dropped off the pace, veterans Tim Fuller and Hearn drove by to complete the podium. Williamson earned the victory with a 6.333-second cushion.
“I have such great guys behind me,” Williamson said, calling his team’s pit strategy the key to the win. “I say this every time, but I can’t say it enough. Those guys are so smart in the pit area. At the beginning of the week, I told them the less I had to worry about the better we’re going to be. I just told them, it’s whatever they want to do for strategy. I will never say that we lost a race because of what they did. We nailed it today. It’s incredible.”
Ryan Godown and Jimmy Phelps rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Stewart Friesen, Chris Hile, Decker, Jimmy Horton, and Marc Johnson.
“I was fourth with two to go,” Fuller said. “We just struggled all day, and we fought back to get up to second. Who would’ve thought? I said if I can get to third I’d be doing good, then I ended up getting to second.”
Keeping consistency in the pit crew, Fuller said, has been the key to his success in longer races.
“I’ve still got the same guys I had 20 years ago. To do these pit stop races, it takes a lot,” he said. “Still my same guys that are with me.”
Hearn and his team battled through fuel mileage issues, flat tires, and other problems along with several caution periods to earn a hard-fought top-five finish.
“Our strategy we had at the beginning of the race wasn’t very good,” he said. “At that point, we lost all our track position. I thought we were in trouble, but I came through steadily, made some good passes. Before you knew it, I was in the top five. At one point there with 10 to go, we probably had the fastest car on the track. All in all, not a bad day for us.”
Super DIRTcar Series points leader Matt Sheppard finished 31st out of the 41 cars after he fell out of the race with mechanical issues on lap 122. Williamson went into Sunday’s race in second place, 90 points behind Sheppard, and he hoped to gain on the leader with two major events left on the series schedule.
“I think it was a good points night on Matt,” Williamson said. “I know he didn’t finish and we won, so hopefully we narrowed that gap and we can be there at the end.”
Billy Whittaker 200 Results: 1) Mat Williamson, 2) Tim Fuller, 3) Brett Hearn, 4) Ryan Godown, 5) Jimmy Phelps, 6) Stewart Friesen, 7) Chris Hile, 8) Billy Decker, 9) Jimmy Horton, 10) Marc Johnson, 11) Tom Sears Jr., 12) Kenny Tremont Jr., 13) Anthony Perrego, 14) Peter Britten, 15) Pat Ward, 16) Justin Haers, 17) Tim Sears Jr., 18) Danny Johnson, 19) Kyle Coffey, 20) Dave Marcuccilli, 21) Erick Rudolph, 22) Duane Howard, 23) Ryan Susice, 24) Billy Dunn, 25) Max McLaughlin, 26) Jack Lehner, 27) Demetrios Drellos, 28) Mike Mahaney, 29) Ryan Watt, 30) Michael Maresca, 31) Matt Sheppard, 32) Alan Johnson, 33) Rob Bellinger, 34) Gary Lindberg, 35) Paul St. Sauveur, 36) Danny Varin, 37) Dave Constantino, 38) Jessey Mueller, 39) Gary Tomkins, 40) Larry Wight, 41) Billy VanInwegen.