This weekend proved a fruitful one for the Williamson family at Weedsport Speedway.

Only days after his father, Randy, was inducted into the Northeast DIRT Modified Hall of Fame, Mat Williamson earned a win in Sunday’s Hall of Fame 100.

The victory is Williamson’s fifth of the season and second at Weedsport Speedway.

Returning for the first time since his Heroes Remembered 100 victory in May, Williamson took the lead around on the 59th lap, then held off Matt Sheppard to secure the victory.

By capturing the checkered flag, Williamson secures a $10,000 payday and a guaranteed start for Super DIRT Week 51.

Sheppard ultimately finished second, while Stewart Friesen landed in third.

“This one is for my dad (Randy Williamson),” Williamson said following the race. “Without my dad I wouldn’t be where I am today. He’s a great man. he and my mother have gotten me to where I am in racing. Fortunately, now I’m in a spot where I can drive for a great team like Buzz Chew Racing.”

The Super DIRTcar Series next travels to Canandaigua, to compete at the Land of Legends Raceway on Wednesday, July 19 for a 70-lap race.

In the lower divisions, Zach Buff and Johnny Smith joined Williamson in Victory Lane. Buff held off brother Andrew to win the DIRTcar Sportsman Feature (25 laps), while Smith captured the NY6A Mico Sprint A-Main (20 laps).