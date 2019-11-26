Adam Winslow is ending his second stint as general manager of the Auburn Doubledays.
Winslow announced Tuesday that he is leaving the team for a "new venture." In a statement provided to The Citizen, he didn't disclose the new position. He wasn't immediately available for comment.
"I cannot thank the city of Auburn, Washington Nationals, front office staff, corporate partners, season ticket holders and the people of this community for the opportunity to lead this franchise," Winslow said.
Minor League Baseball isn't ready to bid farewell to the Auburn Doubledays.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen that Bob Scarbrough, who is the team's operations director, will serve as interim general manager. David Lindberg, who was the club's sales and marketing manager during the 2019 season, will be the assistant general manager.
Dygert thanked Winslow for "his work stabilizing the Auburn Doubledays Minor League Baseball franchise."
With Winslow's departure, the short-term plan, Dygert said, is for Scarbrough and Lindberg to take on new roles. For now, a new general manager won't be hired.
You have free articles remaining.
The ongoing negotiations between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball affected that decision. The entities are negotiating a new professional baseball agreement. The current contract expires in September 2020.
A proposal by Major League Baseball would radically restructure the minor league system. Under the plan, 42 teams — including the Doubledays — would be eliminated.
"Once we know the outcome of (the negotiations), then we'll revisit the workload and the long-term plans," Dygert said. "We know we've got a 2020 season ahead of us. Our plans are to go ahead as if there are no changes. When and if we find out differently then we'll make some adjustments."
Winslow was the Doubledays' general manager from September 2011 to May 2013. He returned as general manager in January 2017.
The most significant development during his latest tenure with the team is the installation of turf at Falcon Park. The city went forward with the project to expand the usage of the park. A partnership with Cayuga Community College ensures collegiate sporting events will be played at the facility during the Doubledays' offseason.
"The progress that we've made over the last three seasons with extensive stadium upgrades, creating long-term partnerships, continued positive economic growth, giving back to local nonprofit organizations and creating a positive fan experience is something we are all very proud of," Winslow said. "The Auburn Doubledays is a storied franchise that should be treasured and my family and I are truly thankful and honored for being a part of it."