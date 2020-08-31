Winter high school sports in New York state delayed two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coinciding with a delayed start to the Fall 2020 season, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Monday that the Winter 2020-21 season has been pushed back to Nov. 30.

The original start date for Winter was Nov. 16, but the NYSPHSAA explained that its decision to delay was to give schools more time to complete the Fall athletic season. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that low- and moderate-risk interscholastic sports, such as soccer, cross country, swimming, and tennis, could begin practicing and playing games Sept. 21.

Fall sports such as football and volleyball, and Winter sports like ice hockey and wrestling, can only practice but are still prohibited from playing contests come Sept. 21.

"I am encouraged by the work of our association and state officials to provide the opportunity for schools to offer interscholastic athletics for students this fall," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a statement. "Unfortunately all sports will look different and participation will not be the same as it was a year ago, but students will have the chance to represent their school, be around their friends and coaches, and experience a sense of normalcy this fall."