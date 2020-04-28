With assist from MLB's Locastro, Auburn priest plays virtual H-O-R-S-E during coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Auburn priest laced up the sneakers to play a virtual game of H-O-R-S-E to provide some entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled "Holy HORSEplay," the videos appear on YouTube and feature the Rev. Justin Miller of St. Mary's Church in Auburn challenging other priests from the Diocese of Rochester.

In the first episode, which went online Sunday, Miller challenged the Rev. Michael Merritt of the St. Francis and St. Clare Parish in Waterloo and Seneca Falls.

During the video, Miller and Merritt took brief intermissions to discuss Merritt's beginnings in priesthood and their faith.

Among the attempted shots during H-O-R-S-E were jumpers, reverse-layups, runners, 3-pointers and a trick shot. Miller was the first to complete H-O-R-S-E, unable to match Merritt's shot from behind the backboard.

The video also begins with a message from Major League Baseball player Tim Locastro, an Auburn native, offering words of encouragement to CYO players who were unable to have their season-ending banquet this season. Locastro, a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, was sent home from spring training in March when concern over the coronavirus rapidly grew.