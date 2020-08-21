With high school sports guidelines upcoming, NYSPHSAA reveals plan of action

High school sports have been absent in New York state since mid-March. The coming days could bring some illumination for when interscholastic sports will return.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated at his briefing Wednesday that a decision on high school sports will be made "within the week." The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which governs the state's interscholastic competition, already pushed back the start date for fall sports from Aug. 24 to Sept. 21. However, that date is inconsequential without Cuomo's sign off.
If Cuomo gives an OK to a resumption of high school sports, the NYSPHSAA has revealed its plan of action that will follow to get fall sports off the ground. NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas tweeted Thursday that once the state's guidelines are released, the state's Section Directors and other officers will meet within 24 hours, followed by a meeting of the COVID-19 task force within 48 hours.
When high school sports return, game officials will be presented with their own set of unique challenges.
In a statement released Friday, the NYSPHSAA said, “As soon as the guidance is released, there will be a desire for immediate answer. Utilizing a defined plan in advance, will help us to make decisions and provide recommendations that are beneficial for all student-athletes, schools and sections.”
"Looking forward to continuing our discussions to ensure student athlete safety is paramount," Zayas said in a separate tweet.
Regardless of Cuomo's guidance, there will be no state championships this fall due to COVID-19 and the pushed back start date. The COVID-19 task force, which is comprised of school district administrators, state officials and health officials from around New York, already recommended that varsity programs limit their statewide travel this upcoming academic year.
No decision has been made on state championships for winter or spring sports, and there has been no adjustment so far to the start date for winter sports, which is set for Nov. 16.
The Buffalo News contributed to this report.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!