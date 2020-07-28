Work presses on as Sahlen Field in Buffalo prepares for Blue Jays

Shapiro estimated 95% of the work will be temporary because much of it is taking place where fans normally would be. No fans will be allowed to attend the Blue Jays' 25 home games in Buffalo. The costs will be borne by the Jays and MLB, and not by the Bisons or local governmental entities.

"It will be significant, millions of dollars," Shapiro said.

Also on Zoom Monday from Nationals Park, Blue Jays pitcher Tanner Roark – who makes his Toronto debut Tuesday against his old team – said he's relishing the change of pace that playing in a spiffed-up minor-league park will bring.

"I love it actually. Some guys don't but the way I was brought up, I didn't have the greatest facilities, greatest fields to play on," said Roark, a 16-game winner for the Nationals in 2016. "I've gotten to play in big-league ballparks for seven years. why not take a step back in time and go play at a minor-league stadium? I hear the grass and everything the field work is 'big league-esque' We're trying to get everything in there to make it a big-league field. I'm all for it. I'm welcoming it big time."

Buczkowski was heartened when those comments were relayed.