Wrestling All-Stars: Auburn's Keyshin Cooper posts near-perfect season

Prior to his senior season, the spotlight rarely shone on Keyshin Cooper.
A late bloomer, Cooper started wrestling in seventh grade and didn't join Auburn's varsity team officially until sophomore year.
He still remembers his first match in modified, a loss that resulted in tears and a desire to quit. A far cry from the wrestler that years later refused to be pulled off the mat.
Relative inexperience couldn't stop Cooper, The Citizen's Wrestler of the Year, in 2020. At the 220-pound weight class, he became only the second Auburn wrestler in 40 years to win a sectional title, posting an undefeated record in the process.
Cooper finished seventh overall at the Division I state championships, the highest placement by an Auburn wrestler since Jim Dunster won the state title in 1977.
"I'm still in shock about the whole situation," Cooper said. "It's been a month and my friends still get on me, 'Oh, you were seventh in the state.' It's just really exciting and I'm proud of all I've done. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Because his varsity career started late, Cooper wasn't on the central New York radar for most of his first two seasons. As a 170-pound sophomore, Cooper placed fourth at sectionals in 2018, then followed up with a third-place finish at sectionals in 2019 in the 182-pound bracket.
Cooper wanted to move up in weight class for his senior season, first to 195, then to 220. At the beginning of the season he weighed in at 200, but the thought process was that his height and athleticism would provide an advantage against the meatier wrestlers that typically compete at 220.
His performance at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament in December, typically central New York's first major high school tournament of the season, evoked the possibility that Cooper could contend for a section title.
"I remember weighing him in at the beginning of the season, I was concerned," Auburn coach Andy Corbett said. "Keyshin won the Andersen tournament ... all of a sudden we're like, 'This kid might win the sectional tournament.' We got about halfway through the year and there's nobody in our section (that could beat him). Keyshin took it and ran with it. He did not have a close match all year long."
That includes the Section III Division I 220 final, which Cooper brushed off Fulton's Matthew Woodworth by a 14-6 major decision. That win clinched Cooper a position in the state tournament.
States didn't finish with Cooper atop the 220-pound podium. He slipped by Pittsford's Louis Rocca by 3-2 decision in the first round to improve his season record to 26-0, but was handed his first loss in the quarterfinals by White Plains' Sebastian Girabaldi.
Cooper won his first consolation match but lost the second, sending him to the seventh-place match to face Westbury's Jeremiah Funchess. Ahead 2-1 entering the third period, Cooper started on the bottom, figuring an escape would secure an important insurance point.
As Corbett recalls, Funchess tried to perform a mat return and Cooper landed awkwardly on his knee. Screaming in pain, Cooper had suffered what he later found out was an ACL tear. But he took an injury timeout and then told the referee he could continue, performing a series of moves to prove it.
Protecting himself, Cooper managed to hold on for the final two minutes to earn a 3-1 victory and seventh place in the tournament.
"He screamed like I haven't heard anybody scream before. I turned to the ref at point time (during the timeout) and said he's probably done," Corbett said. "(Assistant coach John Alberici) and I looked at each other and were like, 'How is this kid even wrestling?' But he went against adversity and fought through the last two minutes of that match. He's a pretty tough kid."
Said Cooper, "The pain only lasts for so long. Your legacy is more than what you do in the moment, and being able to get up and wrestle that match under excruciating pain and winning, is just kinda something I think about a lot. It's the pinnacle of what I think wrestling is, which is physical and mental toughness."
Because of his injury, Cooper will likely have to redshirt his freshman season, but he does hope to wrestle somewhere in college and study human services to "give back to the community I came from."
Most of his high school wins came virtue of greater athleticism, so Cooper hopes to improve his technique at the next level.
Corbett, who has previously coached at the college level, thinks that realization is important. He believes Cooper has the potential to be a Division I All-American or a Division III national champion, depending on the path he chooses.
"When you're at the high school level, you're a big fish in a small pond. You get to college and you're a small fish in a big pond," Corbett said. "Everybody's a state champ, everybody's a sectional champ, everybody's got something. Whoever is the better technician in college, that's who's gonna perform at the NCAA level.
"People underestimate Keyshin," Corbett said. "I think he's got a lot of athleticism, and I think he's got a lot of talent beyond that."
