Wrestling All-Stars: Auburn's Keyshin Cooper posts near-perfect season

As Corbett recalls, Funchess tried to perform a mat return and Cooper landed awkwardly on his knee. Screaming in pain, Cooper had suffered what he later found out was an ACL tear. But he took an injury timeout and then told the referee he could continue, performing a series of moves to prove it.

Protecting himself, Cooper managed to hold on for the final two minutes to earn a 3-1 victory and seventh place in the tournament.

"He screamed like I haven't heard anybody scream before. I turned to the ref at point time (during the timeout) and said he's probably done," Corbett said. "(Assistant coach John Alberici) and I looked at each other and were like, 'How is this kid even wrestling?' But he went against adversity and fought through the last two minutes of that match. He's a pretty tough kid."

Said Cooper, "The pain only lasts for so long. Your legacy is more than what you do in the moment, and being able to get up and wrestle that match under excruciating pain and winning, is just kinda something I think about a lot. It's the pinnacle of what I think wrestling is, which is physical and mental toughness."

Because of his injury, Cooper will likely have to redshirt his freshman season, but he does hope to wrestle somewhere in college and study human services to "give back to the community I came from."