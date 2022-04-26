Wrestling All-Stars: Port Byron's Ike Svitavsky values lessons learned in triumphant career

Wrestling is in Ike Svitavsky's blood.

His father, Pete, was a member of the storied Hilton wrestling program in Rochester.

He later imparted on his son what a valuable experience it was — the people met along the way, the required discipline, and how it shaped the person he became.

Many wins, some losses and years of grind, the Port Byron veteran wrestler Svitavsky believes his wrestling career has "forever changed me."

Joining the Port Byron varsity team as an eighth-grader, Svitavsky took his lumps as a young wrestler. He went 29-36 in his first two seasons, wrestling primarily as a 120-pounder in eighth grade before bumping to 138 freshman year.

"Wrestling is a really funny sport in which you kinda need to get beat up," Svitavsky said. "It's just you and the other guy. Everything you do and everything that happens is a result of your own actions. Those first couple years really taught me that everything was in my control."

Svitavsky took those lessons to heart and returned sophomore year with an upgraded mindset. He became more intentional and more focused in every jog, every stretch, every tumble to the mat.

"That's really when it started to click for me," he said.

The results were stark. Beginning the season as a 152-pounder (he'd finish 2019-20 at 145), Svitavsky won 18 of his first 19 matches and claimed first place at the Phoenix Round Robin which served as the first tournament victory of his career.

He finished his sophomore season with a 32-11 record that included 18 wins via pin. Svitavsky outscored his opponents 154-44.

While on the mat, there's no mistaking wrestling as a 1-on-1 battle. But Svitavsky credits his longtime coach Caleb Green, son of wrestling hall of famer Tom Green, for having a major influence on his approach.

"He was with me every step of the way," Svitavsky said. "He comes off a little crazy at times, but we've had plenty of talks about how big a difference your mindset can make. I can attribute a lot of the way I think, and obviously the way I wrestle, to him. He's really been a big part of this."

While pleased with his sophomore year performance, Svitavsky's pursuit of a state championship appearance fell short. He was denied automatic qualification by finishing fourth at the Section III Division II championships and didn't have the required equity to earn a wild card berth.

Making it to Albany was his new goal, but patience was required. Svitavsky's junior season was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Port Byron elected not to participate in fall or winter sports during the 2020-21 academic year.

Ensuring that momentum from sophomore season continued was a challenge.

"In that time it wasn't easy," Svitavsky said. "It's hard to justify going into a wrestling room with 30 other kids to work out for two hours when you're not supposed to be within 6 feet of people.

"I definitely put on some weight and maybe enjoyed it too much, but after a month or two you start getting a little antsy. Trying to make it work and be as safe as possible was a balancing act ... but I wanted to get back out there, especially after my sophomore year when things started to pick up."

Able to fit in competition whenever possible, one event in particular had a lasting impact. During the summer prior to his senior year, Svitavsky traveled to Pennsylvania for a tournament. In his first match awaited a "PA monster."

The memory remains. Svitavsky shot in on his opponent and felt a pop in his left arm. He tried to wrestle through the pain and recalls fighting off his back for 45 seconds to finish off the period.

Initially intent on continuing, better judgement eventually prevailed. Svitavsky couldn't raise his arm and opted out of the tournament. An MRI later revealed a micro tear in his labrum.

When he hit the mat for his senior season, with that came a new team (Port Byron merged with Jordan-Elbridge and Cato-Meridian, with the Eagles serving as host school), a shoulder harness and the realization that his injury would remain an inconvenience.

"I just had to deal with it. Our coaches always say, no one is ever 100% healthy in wrestling season," Svitavsky said. "Everyone is nursing something. It's no different with this and that's how I had to treat it."

The injury didn't hamper Svitavsky's performance. Now a 160-pounder, he went 20-4 during the regular season (one loss was a forfeit) and claimed first place at the Port Byron Mid-Winter Tournament and the Section III Class B tournament.

Svitavsky's record warranted the No. 1 seed for the Section III individual tournament, where he'd finish second in his bracket and clinch a spot at the state championships — the first wrestler from Port Byron to reach Albany since Joey Powers did so in 2017-18.

Svitavsky defeated his first opponent in Albany, Wheatley's Yanjun Lin, in a 3-0 decision. However, he matched up with top seed Carter Baer of Gouverneur — later named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler — in the second round and was defeated by technical fall.

Bumped to the consolation bracket, Svitavsky won his next two matches but was defeated by Windsor's Mason McCombs in the "blood round" to end his career.

"States was a neat experience," Svitavsky said. "It was daunting to be there. You get on the mat and look around the arena and it's like, wow this is big. There was a lot of good wrestlers out there. I'm happy with how I did. It's a little bittersweet to say I could've done more, but that's life. I really wouldn't do it any other way."

After ending his varsity career with a state tournament appearance, Svitavsky is unsure if competition will continue in college. He'll attend the University of Buffalo to study computer science, but has yet to study the school's wrestling program.

If this is it, Svitavsky is content.

"I'm looking forward to the next step in life," he said. "High school was fun and wrestling has forever changed me. I'll never look at things the same. It's been a massive part of my life and I'm a wrestler through and through."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.