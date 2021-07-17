Yankees: Auburn's Tim Locastro sent to hospital for MRI, evaluation after injuring knee

New York Yankees outfielder and Auburn native Tim Locastro left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox with right knee soreness, the team announced in a tweet.

Locastro, who started in left field, was injured while making a highlight-reel catch in the first inning. Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a fly ball in foul territory that Locastro chased down. As he jumped to make the catch, it appeared he jammed his knee into the wall.

After the play, Locastro was limping. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and a trainer came out to check on him, but he stayed in the game and finished the inning.

When the Yankees took the field in the second inning, Locastro didn't emerge from the dugout. He was replaced by Tyler Wade. Wade took over as the Yankees' right fielder and Greg Allen, who started in right, moved over to left.

The Yankees said that Locastro was examined at Yankee Stadium by team doctors and was sent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and more evaluation.

This is the second time Locastro has been hurt this season. He spent two weeks on the injured list in April and early May after dislocating his left pinkie finger.

Locastro was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 1. He is batting .180 this season with two home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases. As a Yankee, he has four hits in 21 at-bats with a home run and two RBI.

