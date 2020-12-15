Yankees' Boone giving LeMahieu space during contract talks

"I'm glad he's down there racking up some more at-bats," Boone said.

Boone said he was monitoring performance for New York's other winter league players, but his chief concern is merely that they get reps. That's especially true of Germán, who missed all of 2020 while serving an 81-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Boone said he has not spoken to Germán this offseason but revealed that he and general manager Brian Cashman had a lengthy, in-person meeting with Germán shortly after spring training was halted in March regarding their expectations for the 28-year-old right-hander.

With Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ becoming free agents after the season, there are slots available in New York's rotation. Boone is optimistic that Germán — an 18-game winner in 2019 — will fill one.

"My hope is he can come in and impact us like he has in '18 and '19, especially '19," Boone said.

Germán is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Toros.

GAUGING TORRES