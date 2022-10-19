Yankees name Auburn's Tim Locastro to ALCS roster

Auburn native Tim Locastro will remain on the New York Yankees' playoff roster as the club opens the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Yankees announced the 26-man roster for the ALCS and Locastro is one of 13 position players who made the cut.

Locastro was with the Yankees for the five-game American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. He appeared in one game — he pinch-ran in Game 2 and stole a base. He also flied out in his only at-bat.

The Yankees advanced to the ALCS with a 5-1 win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

Locastro's speed could be an asset in what's expected to be a close best-of-seven series. The Yankees have mainly used him as a pinch-runner. In the regular season, he stole eight bases and scored 13 runs.

The Astros-Yankees series is a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, both won by the Astros. It's the Astros' sixth consecutive ALCS appearance.

The Yankees are hoping to win the club's first American League pennant since 2009 — the same year they last won the World Series.