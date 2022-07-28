Yankees option Tim Locastro to Triple-A after trade for Andrew Benintendi

With the New York Yankees acquiring an All-Star outfielder, Auburn native Tim Locastro is heading back to the minors.

The Yankees optioned Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. The transaction followed a trade for Andrew Benintendi, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for three prospects.

Benintendi gives the Yankees another reliable outfielder and a solid bat in the lineup. He is fifth in the majors with a .320 batting average.

For Locastro, it's the fourth time in the last two weeks that he has either been recalled by the Yankees or sent to Triple-A. He was promoted before the All-Star break and shined in a 13-2 win over the Red Sox on July 17. He had three hits and a home run in that game.

After the All-Star break, Locastro remained with the Yankees until Saturday when he was optioned to Triple-A. However, he wasn't in the minors long. When Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained Achilles, the Yankees called up the Auburn native.

It's possible that Locastro may get called up again within the next week. The trade deadline is Tuesday and there is speculation that the Yankees aren't done. One name mentioned as a possible trade piece is outfielder Joey Gallo. If Gallo is moved and the Yankees don't add any other outfielders, Locastro could be in a position to rejoin the team.

For now, he will be with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which is in the midst of a six-game series in Rochester.