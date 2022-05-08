 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Yankees place Auburn's Tim Locastro on injured list

  • 0
Tim Locastro in the majors 7

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro in action during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

Auburn native Tim Locastro will miss multiple games with an injury. 

The New York Yankees on Sunday placed Locastro on the 10-day injured list with a back strain. The move was announced before the Yankees' doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. 

It's unknown when the injury occurred. Locastro last played in a game on Wednesday when he entered as a pinch-runner against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees haven't played since then due to postponements. The club was scheduled to start a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday, but bad weather prevented games from being played on Friday and Saturday. 

Locastro will be eligible to return from the injured list on May 18, but he could remain on the IL for longer than the minimum 10-day period. His IL stay will depend on the severity of the injury. 

In 15 games with the Yankees, Locastro has three hits in 13 at-bats, one home run, two runs batted in, eight runs scored and four stolen bases. He has been primarily used as a pinch-runner late in games. 

People are also reading…

Locastro's speed was the difference in the Yankees' 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. He stole second and then scored the go-ahead run on Gleyber Torres' RBI single. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News