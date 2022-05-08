Yankees place Auburn's Tim Locastro on injured list

Auburn native Tim Locastro will miss multiple games with an injury.

The New York Yankees on Sunday placed Locastro on the 10-day injured list with a back strain. The move was announced before the Yankees' doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

It's unknown when the injury occurred. Locastro last played in a game on Wednesday when he entered as a pinch-runner against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees haven't played since then due to postponements. The club was scheduled to start a three-game series against the Rangers on Friday, but bad weather prevented games from being played on Friday and Saturday.

Locastro will be eligible to return from the injured list on May 18, but he could remain on the IL for longer than the minimum 10-day period. His IL stay will depend on the severity of the injury.

In 15 games with the Yankees, Locastro has three hits in 13 at-bats, one home run, two runs batted in, eight runs scored and four stolen bases. He has been primarily used as a pinch-runner late in games.

Locastro's speed was the difference in the Yankees' 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. He stole second and then scored the go-ahead run on Gleyber Torres' RBI single.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.