Yankees promote Locastro with Stanton injured

Red Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees' Tim Locastro celebrates a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

Tim Locastro's latest stint in the minor leagues lasted a few days. 

The New York Yankees recalled the Auburn native on Tuesday. The team also announced that Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendonitis. 

Locastro rejoins the Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He was set to play with the RailRiders in Rochester this week before the call-up. Now, he will be with the Yankees for the two-game Subway Series against the New York Mets. 

Before he was sent to to the minors, Locastro was with the Yankees for the weekend before the All-Star break and the first few games of the second half. That stretch was highlighted by his three-hit performance against the Boston Red Sox on July 17. He homered and stole two bases in that game. 

Locastro is batting .240 with two home runs and four RBI in the majors this season. He also has six stolen bases, 10 runs scored and an .801 OPS. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

