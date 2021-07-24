Yankees rally in 8th, end Boston's 4-game win streak

Hernández drove Taillon’s third pitch off the Green Monster, slid headfirst into third and trotted home when second baseman Odor’s relay sailed into the protective netting above New York’s dugout.

Taillon had given up just three earned runs in three career starts against the Red Sox. They took advantage of Odor’s two errors, scoring three against him in the initial three innings.

NICE COMPANY

DJ LeMahieu went 1 for 5 with a double, extending his consecutive on-base streak to 34 games, matching the longest single-season string by a Yankees player since Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s in 2012.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone hopes that C Gary Sánchez, who left Friday’s game with mid-back spasms, will be back in the lineup Sunday. Boone said he was getting treatments and doing “a little better.” … RHP Luis Severino threw 38 pitches off the mound Saturday. The club will decide if he’ll throw a simulated game or make a rehab start in the next few days. … Boone also said 3B Gio Urshela (COVID-19 IL) could be activated Sunday. … OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka, both on COVID-19 IL, are expected to join the team in Boston on Sunday and fly for the series on the road against Tampa Bay.