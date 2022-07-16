Yankees recall Auburn's Tim Locastro

Tim Locastro is back with the New York Yankees.

The Auburn native has been recalled by the Yankees, the team announced on Saturday. Pitcher Miguel Castro was placed on the 15-day injured list, a move that cleared the way for Locastro's promotion.

Locastro had spent the last month and a half with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. During his first stint with the Yankees this season, he strained his lat and was placed on the injured list. After he was activated from the IL, he was optioned to the minors.

In 37 games with the RailRiders, he has a .749 OPS and is batting .256 with two home runs, 15 RBI and five stolen bases.

Locastro rejoins the Yankees at a time when the team is looking for a spark. Despite having the league's best record (62-28), the Yankees are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost two in a row, including the series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

When Locastro was with the Yankees earlier this season, he was mainly used as a pinch-runner in late-inning situations. In 15 games with the Yankees, he is batting .231 (three hits in 13 at-bats) with one home run, two RBI, four stolen bases and eight runs scored.

The timing of the Auburn High School graduate's promotion comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his torn ACL. He suffered the season-ending injury while making a leaping catch against the Red Sox on July 17, 2021.

It has been a winding road back to the majors since the injury. After last season, the Yankees waived him and he was claimed by the Red Sox, but Boston did not tender him a contract for the 2022 season, making him a free agent.

Before spring training commenced, Locastro re-signed with the Yankees. He was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the season.

It didn't take long for Locastro to get called up and he made an immediate impact with the Yankees. But then he was placed on the injured list with the lat strain and was out of action for nearly a month.

Now, he will get a second opportunity with the Yankees this season. The series against the Red Sox resumes at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The finale is at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.