Yankees retain Judge, LeMahieu; pitcher Kluber agrees to deal

Urshela hit .298 with six homers and 30 RBIs in 151 at-bats after batting .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019 after taking over from injured Miguel Andújar as the Yankees’ starting third baseman. He earned $916,667 prorated from a $2,475,000 salary. Urshela’s contract was purchased from Toronto for $1 in August 2018. He is recovering from surgery on Dec. 3 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow.

Shifting from second base to shortstop following the departure of Didi Gregorius, Torres showed limited range and slumped at the plate to a .243 average, three homers and 16 RBIs in 136 at-bats.

The two-time All-Star, acquired in the July 2016 trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs, hit .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs in 2019. He earned $250,222 prorated last year from a $675,600 salary and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

A hard-throwing right-hander, Green was 3-3 with a 3.51 ERA and one save, striking out 32 in 25 2/3 innings. He earned $472,222 from a $1,275,000 salary.

A 28-year-old left-hander, Montgomery was 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA in 10 starts in his first full season following Tommy John surgery in June 2018. He earned $298,148 prorated from an $805,000 salary.

Frazier had his best season last year since he was acquired from Cleveland in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians. Showing improved defense, Frazier hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats. With 2 years, 149 days of major league service, Frazier was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned $217,815 in prorated pay last year from a $588,100 salary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0