Yankees retain Judge, LeMahieu; pitcher Kluber agrees to deal

NEW YORK — Two prominent hitters will be returning to the Yankees' lineup, while the pitching rotation could receive a much-needed boost.
Outfielder Aaron Judge avoided arbitration on Friday, agreeing to a one-year, $10.175 million contract. According to sources, the Yankees are also nearing a six-year, $90 million deal to bring back infielder DJ LeMahieu.
Plagued by his third-straight injury-riddled season, Judge hit .257 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in only 28 games in 2020. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year had homers in five straight games to start the season, but was limited to one game between Aug. 11 and Sept. 16 after straining his right calf.
The two-time All-Star was limited to 112 games in 2018 due to a broken wrist.
LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, is the defending AL batting champion. In 2020, he became the first player in MLB history to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues — he also won the crown with Colorado in 2016. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu hit .364 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 2020 to finish third in AL MVP voting.
According to the Associated Press, the Yankees have also reached a deal with two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.
Kluber, 34, threw only 18 pitches with the Texas Rangers before suffering a tear in his shoulder that ended his 2020 season. Kluber was also limited to 35 2/3 innings in 2018 with the Cleveland Indians, missing time due to a broken right arm.
Kluber's deal will reportedly cost the Yankees $11 million for one season.
New York also reached deals with catcher Gary Sánchez ($6.35 million), first baseman Luke Voit ($4.7 million), third baseman Gio Urshela ($4.65 million), shortstop Gleyber Torres ($4 million), right-hander reliever Chad Green ($2.15 million), left-hander Jordan Montgomery ($2.13 million) and outfielder Clint Frazier ($2.1 million).
No Yankees remain eligible for arbitration.
Sánchez had his third straight subpar season, hitting a career-worst .147 with 10 homers and 24 RBIs along with 64 strikeouts in 156 at-bats, then was benched for five of seven postseason games in favor of Kyle Higashioka.
A two-time All-Star, Sánchez hit .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, dropped to .186 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs in 2018, then hit .232 with 34 homers and 77 RBIs in 2019, when he struck out a career-high 125 times. He earned $1,851,852 in prorated pay last year from a $5 million salary.
Voit hit .277 with a major league-high 22 homers and 52 RBIs, rebounding from core muscle surgery to repair an injury that hampered him during the second half of the 2019 season.
Voit earned $234,815 prorated last year from a $634,000 salary. New York obtained him from St. Louis in July 2018 for left-hander Chasen Shreve and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos.
Urshela hit .298 with six homers and 30 RBIs in 151 at-bats after batting .314 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019 after taking over from injured Miguel Andújar as the Yankees’ starting third baseman. He earned $916,667 prorated from a $2,475,000 salary. Urshela’s contract was purchased from Toronto for $1 in August 2018. He is recovering from surgery on Dec. 3 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow.
Shifting from second base to shortstop following the departure of Didi Gregorius, Torres showed limited range and slumped at the plate to a .243 average, three homers and 16 RBIs in 136 at-bats.
The two-time All-Star, acquired in the July 2016 trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs, hit .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs in 2019. He earned $250,222 prorated last year from a $675,600 salary and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.
A hard-throwing right-hander, Green was 3-3 with a 3.51 ERA and one save, striking out 32 in 25 2/3 innings. He earned $472,222 from a $1,275,000 salary.
A 28-year-old left-hander, Montgomery was 2-3 with a 5.11 ERA in 10 starts in his first full season following Tommy John surgery in June 2018. He earned $298,148 prorated from an $805,000 salary.
Frazier had his best season last year since he was acquired from Cleveland in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians. Showing improved defense, Frazier hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats. With 2 years, 149 days of major league service, Frazier was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned $217,815 in prorated pay last year from a $588,100 salary.