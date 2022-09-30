Yankees send Auburn's Locastro to minors before final weekend of regular season

Auburn native Tim Locastro won't be with the New York Yankees as the American League East champions begin their final weekend series of the regular season.

The Yankees announced Friday that Locastro has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move is a paper transaction because Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season is over. It allowed the Yankees to call up DJ LeMahieu, who was on the injured list.

Locastro has been largely used as a pinch-runner this season. He is batting .186 (eight hits in 43 at-bats) with two home runs and four runs batted in.

On Wednesday, he had two hits in the Yankees' 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It's unknown whether the transaction will affect Locastro's postseason roster prospects. Teams can carry 26 players for playoff series. In playoff games that tend to be close, Locastro's speed could be an asset for the Yankees. He has eight stolen bases in 10 attempts and scored 13 runs. He remains one of the fastest players in baseball, despite surgery to repair a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season. His sprint speed — 30.1 feet per second — is tied for the sixth-fastest in the majors.

The Yankees open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, then finish the regular season with a four-game road series against the Texas Rangers.