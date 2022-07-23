Yankees send Auburn's Tim Locastro back to minors

After three starts with the New York Yankees this week, Tim Locastro is heading back to the minor leagues.

The Yankees announced Saturday that the Auburn native has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was one of four transactions announced by the club.

Locastro was recalled last week and he started on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. He had three hits, including a home run, and two stolen bases in the Yankees' 13-2 win.

Following the All-Star break, he remained with the Yankees and started two games, one against the Houston Astros on Thursday and the start of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Now, he will return to Triple-A, where he has played in 37 games this season. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he is batting .256 with two home runs, 15 RBI and a .749 OPS. He has also stolen five bases and scored 21 runs.

The RailRiders are in the midst of a three-game series against Lehigh Valley this weekend. Beginning Tuesday, unless Locastro is recalled by the Yankees, he will join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a trip back to upstate New York to play six games against the Rochester Red Wings.