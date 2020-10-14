Yanks' Cashman, Boone don't anticipate large-scale changes

NEW YORK — Not much is wrong with the New York Yankees in the view of manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

While stung by a five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the AL Division Series, the Yankees leadership does not appear to anticipate large-scale changes for 2021.

Catcher Gary Sánchez's job could be in danger after a third straight down season, but Gleyber Torres' hold on shortstop is solid despite shaky defense. Starting pitching will be a focus for improvement.

"As much as we constantly are going to try to improve here, and there's going to be tweaks to the roster as a result of that, I think it's also important to note just how still close we are to being the last team standing," Boone said Wednesday. "I understand the frustrations of the fan base, but I think if you really look at it, it's razor thin, the difference between us and say the team that's going to win the World Series this year."

New York had its second straight injury-filled season but was mostly healthy for the postseason. A second-place finish with a 33-27 record, seven games behind Tampa Bay, included the major league high in errors with 48 and the Yankees' poorest fielding percentage since 1973.