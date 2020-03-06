Yeshiva U basketball team: Hotel cancels reservation over virus fears

A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men's basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press.

Later Thursday, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the games on campus involving Yeshiva and other teams in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament would be played without fans in the stands because of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

Yeshiva coach Elliot Steinmetz said the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville canceled the reservation, forcing the team to book rooms at a different hotel. A student at the Orthodox Jewish university has tested positive for the virus.

"I made it very clear to the hotel that it's discrimination," Steinmetz said. "I basically said to them: 'Do you have a checkbox on your website that says that you've been in an area with suspected coronavirus?' And they said no. So I said: 'Is it just for the guests of Yeshiva University?' And they said yes. I told them that that's called discrimination."

Hilton spokeswoman Laura Ford said the hotel in Pikesville is an independently owned and operated property. Hotel management did not immediately return a call seeking comment.