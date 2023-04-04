Penny Youells beat out 21 other bowlers to win the 2023 Vi Stoddard Women’s Senior Masters Finals that were held Sunday at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

Youells won $250 and the first place trophy donated by the Betts family in the memory of Stoddard.

Patty Blowers shot 685 to win the high qualifier award, $35 and a plaque in the memory of Stoddard donated by the Betts family.

Nancy Carey was the runner-up, she claimed $200 and a trophy donated by the Betts family in the memory of Stoddard

Joan Ashby was third and won $150 and a plaque in memory of Marion Fritz. Peg Gilmore was fourth and won $100 and a plaque in memory of Fritz.

Each winning $50 were Patty Blowers (fifth), Diane Ashby (sixth), Erika Hollier (seventh) and Diane Lee (eighth).

Each winning $35 were Bonnie Sherboneau (ninth), Tammy Carey (10th), Michele Traver (11th), Deborah Feeley (12th), Clara Stechuchak (13th), Shirley Barber (14th), Jean Locastro (15th) and Donna Moore (16th).

Jordan Betts was the tournament director and he thanked Michelle Feldman and the staff at Falcon Lanes for hosting qualifying and Ron Rizzo and the staff at Rainbow Lanes for hosting the finals as well as Chickie Pidlypchak, Tom Ostrander, Cory Slater, Peg Gilmore, Dick McConnell, and Sean O’Donnell for their help.