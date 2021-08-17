Youth Roundup: American League wins annual Old Timer's Game

The 31st annual Old Timer's Game, celebrating the end of Boys and Girls Baseball season, took place last Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Nineteen players participated, as teams were divided into the American League and the National League.

The AL walked off with a 26-25 victory.

Daniel Baker led the AL with five hits, including a home run. He totaled five runs and six RBIs. Braylee Warner added four hits, four runs and three RBIs. Gemma Caci and Tommy Bunn both posted four hits and four runs.

For the NL, Mejandra Vieira recorded four hits, four runs and three RBIs. Caleb Adessa chipped in with three hits, two runs and four RBIs. One of Adessa's hits was a home run. Dalton Davis contributed five hits, three RBIs and a run. Mea Santana posted four hits, three runs and four RBIs.

The winning hit was delivered by Zakory Young. With Chase Riggall on first base, Young secured the hit to bring in the final run of the game.

Other participants included Samuel Mendillo, Alexandra Whyte, Max Owens, Adrien Rudl, Harlen Hoey, Seniyah Williams, Rosalynn Coomber, Natalie McKee, and Parker Dominick. The teams were coached by Dave Caci and Mark Vieira.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0