YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Auburn 10-U hockey teams split weekend games

Auburn's two 10-U hockey teams both played a pair of games over the weekend, and both earned splits.

The Auburn Ice Hawks 10-U Casler Masonry split its two games over the weekend.

On Saturday, Auburn fell to Cortland 7-4. Evan Casler scored two goals and had an assist. Crew Sennett and Connor Meyer both scored once with an assist. Goalie Quintin Morabito made 19 saves.

The Ice Hawks rebounded with a 2-1 win over Valley on Sunday. Sennett and Ryan Padula were the goal-scorers. Robbie Foltz had an assist on both goals. Morabito made 30 saves.

The Auburn 10-U Savannah Bank team beat Watertown 8-5 on Saturday. Connor Wilcox racked up six goals, while Jack Sroka and Josslyn Woods both tallied once apiece. Goalie Kieran Dwyer stopped 12 shots.

On Sunday, Auburn was shut out by Lysander 3-0. Wilcox made 48 saves between the pipes.

