Youth Roundup: Auburn 10-U squirts beat Skaneateles, Monroe County

The Auburn 10-U Casler Masonry squirts won two games over the weekend.

The Ice Hawks beat Monroe County 5-2. In that game, Crew Sennett and Robbie Foltz both posted two goals, while Evan Casler had one. Sennett added a pair of assists while Foltz chipped in with a helper.

Auburn then took down Skaneateles 8-4 the following day.

Foltz tallied four scores with an assist. Casler scored twice and Evan Maloy scored once. Sennett and Connor Meyer both finished with two assists, and Ryan Padula added one assist.

PEE WEES

Auburn 12-U Siracusa Mechanical split its two games over the weekend, losing to Oswego 7-3 but bouncing back Sunday to beat Skaneateles 12-U girls 12-5.

In the loss to Oswego, Josiah Freier, Zachary Jones and Luke Siracusa all scored, while Peter Tarby had two assists. Tanner Marcellus made 18 saves.

In Sunday's win, Jones posted three goals and three assists, while Tristan White also had a hat trick.

Freier (assist), Ben Chapman, Giovanni Manzone, and Siracusa (four assists) rounded out the scoring. Aiden Weaver and Ryan McKay chipped in with assists.

