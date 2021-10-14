 Skip to main content
YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Auburn 10-U squirts sweep weekend

  • Updated
The Auburn Ice Hawks 10-U squirt team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend.

Auburn started on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over Skaneateles. Evan Casler scored twice and added an assist. Evan Maloy, Crew Sennett (assist) and Dominic Catalfano rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Robbie Foltz had two assists. Quintin Morabito made 13 saves.

On Sunday, the Ice Hawks took down Ithaca 7-2. Casler and Connor Meyer both recorded two goals. Maloy, Foltz and Sennett also scored goals. Sennett chipped in three assists and Morabito made seven saves.

