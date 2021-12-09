Youth Roundup: Auburn 12-U hockey team posts three weekend wins

The Auburn 12-U Siracusa Mechanical youth hockey team played four games over the weekend and won three of them.

The Ice Hawks’ lost the first of three Saturday games 6-1 to Clinton, despite a goal from Luke Siracusa and assists from Tristan White and Aiden Weaver.

Auburn bounced back in the afternoon to take down Ithaca 7-3. In the win, Josiah Freier (two assists), Peter Tarby (one assist) and Weaver all scored twice. Ryan McKay added a goal and two assists. Giovanni Manzone and Zachary Jones were both credited with one assist. Tanner Marcellus made 36 saves.

In the final game on Saturday, Auburn topped Camillus 9-1. Siracusa posted three goals and an assist. Freier, Weaver, McKay, Ben Chapman, Dan Pesarchick and Jones rounded out the scoring with one tally each.

On Sunday, Auburn wrapped up its weekend with another 7-3 win over Ithaca. Weaver found the back of the net twice. Freier (two assists), Tarby (one assist), McKay (two assists), White and Jones all scored. Siracusa chipped in with two assists, and Marcellus earned the shutout in goal.

BANTAMS

The Auburn Simmonds, Brady and Loi team fell to Ithaca on Saturday 5-4. Noah Testa recorded a hat trick. Judah Young had one goal and one assist, Ryan Maher added an assist and Jonah Young made 23 saves.

Auburn fell to Oswego 7-2 later on Saturday. Testa scored both of the goals and Young made 41 saves.

The Ice Hawks took down Rochester 6-5. Testa registered five goals and had one assist, while Kyleen Brady had the other tally.

SQUIRTS

The Auburn Ice Hawks Savannah Bank 10-U team played two games over the weekend, losing to Ithaca 12-0 and Lysander 5-0. Against Ithaca, Kieran Dwyer made 15 saves.

FROM LAST WEEK

PEE WEES

The Auburn 12-U team competed in and won the 23rd annual Wishbone House Classic in Fairport.

The Ice Hawks capped off a championship weekend with an 8-0 victory over Niagara. Josiah Freier scored three goals and two assists, and was named the championship game’s MVP. Peter Tarby added two goals of his own with an assist. Tristan White, Kingston McGuire, Brody Johnson rounded out the scoring. Zachary Jones, Ryan McKay, Aiden Weaver, Anthony Ciampi Jr. and Dan Pesarchick were all credited with an assist.

In goal, Tanner Marcellus picked up his third shutout of the tournament.

Auburn kicked off its weekend action with a 9-0 victory over Canandaigua. Tarby posted a hat trick, White had two goals, and Pesarchick (assist), McKay, Ben Chapman, and Ciampi Jr. each scored once. Freier picked up four assists.

On Saturday, Auburn knocked off Niagara 9-0. McKay, Giovanni Manzone and Tarby all scored twice. Freier had a goal and two assists. White and Pesarchick rounded out the scoring, while Jones had two assists.

In Sunday’s semifinal, Auburn beat the Rochester Jr. Americans 6-2, thanks to a pair of goals from Chapman. Tarby added a goal and an assist, and Jones had one goal and two assists. McKay and Ely Williams added tallies.

