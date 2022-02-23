Youth Roundup: Auburn 12-U hockey team runner-up at Pennsylvania tournament

The Auburn 12-U Ice Hawks, sponsored by Siracusa Mechanical, played in the Steamtown President’s Day Top Shelf Tournament over the weekend in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

The Ice Hawks won two out of five games played. Their first win came on Saturday, a 4-3 victory over Binghamton/Southern Tier 12-U. Aiden Weaver, Peter Tarby, Luke Siracusa and Ben Chapman were the scorers. Dan Pesarchick had two assists and Tanner Marcellus made 17 saves.

Auburn followed that effort with a 7-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights Sunday morning. Chapman scored five goals and Tristan White had the other two.

In the Sunday matinee, Auburn fell to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-2, with White and Weaver scoring the team’s goals.

Auburn ended their weekend with a pair of 5-1 losses to Binghamton, with the latter coming in the championship game. Weaver and Tarby were the scorers in those games

