Youth Roundup: Auburn 12-U wins JAM tournament to conclude season

The Auburn 12-U Ice Hawks, sponsored by Siracusa Mechanical, wrapped up their season over the weekend by participating in the 2022 Snow Belt Hockey League John Abbott Memorial Tournament.

Auburn won all four of its games, finishing the season with a 9-8 overtime victory over Camillus in the championship.

Action started Friday with a 9-3 win over Ithaca. Josiah Freier had three goals, while Aiden Weaver (two assists) and Tristan White (assist) had two tallies apiece. Peter Tarby and Luke Siracusa (two assists) rounded out the scoring.

Saturday morning Auburn beat Camillus 4-2. Weaver scored twice while White and McKay also found the back of the net. Zachary Jones and Dan Pesarchick were both credited with two assists.

In the night cap on Saturday, the Ice Hawks topped Southern Tier 5-2. Tarby scored twice, while Weaver, McKay and Jones had one each. Freier picked up three assists.

Tarby had two goals and two assists, including the game-winner, in the championship against Camillus. McKay and Weaver (two assists) also scored twice. White, Freier and Siracusa (assist) had the other goals.

Auburn concludes the season with a 41-23-3 record.

