Youth Roundup: Auburn Bantam hockey earns 23rd win of season

Goaltender Mason Jones picked up a pair of shutouts over the weekend as the Auburn Boyle & Anderson Bantam hockey team defeated Oswego 8-0 and Southern Tier Jr. Devils 16-0.

Against Oswego Jones made 27 saves. Nico Tardibone and Jack Pineau both scored a pair, while Aiden Tomandl, Owen Kime, Ryan Huber and Owen Birchard both scored once. Pineau also had two assists, while Huber, Tomandl, Tardibone and Carter Mizro all had one assist.

Jones picked up 13 saves in the win over Southern Tier. Tomandl and Birchard both recorded hat tricks. Mason Vitale, Huber and Evan Moore each scored twice. Pineau, Kime, Mizro and Joey Lott rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Mizro, Pineau, Mac Maher and Seamus Gentile-Ovens all earned a pair of assists.

Auburn is now 23-2-6 this season.

Pee Wees

Auburn 11, New Hartford 0: Simmonds, Brady and Loi Oral Surgery was led by three goals from Max Laraway and two goals from both Ryan Maher and Judah Young. Caden Wilcox, Joey Cesario, Tucker Hogan and Liam Wride all scored once. Young, Laraway, Teagan Wilbur, Wride, Matthew Hoey and Maher all were credited with assists. Jonah Young made 13 saves.

Squirts