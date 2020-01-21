Youth Roundup: Auburn Bantam hockey earns 23rd win of season

Goaltender Mason Jones picked up a pair of shutouts over the weekend as the Auburn Boyle & Anderson Bantam hockey team defeated Oswego 8-0 and Southern Tier Jr. Devils 16-0.
Against Oswego Jones made 27 saves. Nico Tardibone and Jack Pineau both scored a pair, while Aiden Tomandl, Owen Kime, Ryan Huber and Owen Birchard both scored once. Pineau also had two assists, while Huber, Tomandl, Tardibone and Carter Mizro all had one assist.
Jones picked up 13 saves in the win over Southern Tier. Tomandl and Birchard both recorded hat tricks. Mason Vitale, Huber and Evan Moore each scored twice. Pineau, Kime, Mizro and Joey Lott rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Mizro, Pineau, Mac Maher and Seamus Gentile-Ovens all earned a pair of assists.
Auburn is now 23-2-6 this season.
Pee Wees
Auburn 11, New Hartford 0: Simmonds, Brady and Loi Oral Surgery was led by three goals from Max Laraway and two goals from both Ryan Maher and Judah Young. Caden Wilcox, Joey Cesario, Tucker Hogan and Liam Wride all scored once. Young, Laraway, Teagan Wilbur, Wride, Matthew Hoey and Maher all were credited with assists. Jonah Young made 13 saves.
Squirts
Siracusa Mechanical 6, Auburn Community Hospital 5: Scoring for Siracusa was Josiah Freier and Luka Siracusa with a pair of hat tricks. Freier, Kingston McGuire, Jed Lloyd and Sam Thornton picked up assists. Tanner Marcellus made 22 saves.
For Auburn Community Hospital, Lexi Jackson scored three times, LT Tomandl and Ryan McKay had one apiece. McKay also recorded two assists and Jackson added one.
Oswego 4, Siracusa Mechanical 3: Luke Siracusa scored twice and Cal Maher added one. Addison Baier dished out two assists, while Aiden Weaver and Tristan White had one each. Marcellus made eight saves.
Oswego 5, Auburn Community Hospital 4: Lexi Jackson registered three of Auburn's four goals. Giovanni Manzone had the other, and LT Tomandl had the only assist of the game.
Mites
Auburn 16, Geneva 0: Evan Casler scored five goals and had two assists for the Ice Hawks. Dominic Catalfano posted three goals and an assist. Robert Foltz (assist), Connor Meyer and Antonio Ragucci all scored twice. Crew Sennett and Owen McBride scored once.
Auburn 8, Central Outlaws 4: Owen McBride and Robert Foltz (assist) both scored a pair. Crew Sennett, Nicolas Simmons, Antonio Ragucci and Evan Casler rounded out the scoring with one goal. Dominic Catalfano nabbed an assist.