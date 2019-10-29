The Auburn Bantam hockey team improved to 6-0 on the season with a pair of wins over the weekend.
The Ice Hawks started the weekend with a 9-0 victory over the Southern Tier Junior Devils Saturday.
Nico Tardibone and Jack Pineau (one assist) led the scoring with two goals apiece. Owen Kime, Joe Lott, Carter Mizro Evan Moore and Ryan Huber each scored once.
Kime, Huber and Lott were each credited with two assists, while Mizro, Moore and Owen Birchard each had one assist. Mason Jones earned the shutout by stopping all 15 shots.
On Sunday, Jones made 17 saves to earn his third shutout of the season with a 5-0 win over Salmon River. Tardibone had a hat trick, while Pineau and Huber each chipped in one goal. Assists went to Kime, Moore, Pineau, Seamus Gentile-Ovens and Jack Burns.
PEE WEE HOCKEY
Auburn 6, New Hartford 4: Matthew Hoey scored twice, while Judah Young, Liam Wride, Kyleen Brady and Joey Cesario each netted one goal for the Ice Hawks.
Max Laraway, Cesario, Diedre Hastings, Young, Hoey, Tucker Hogan and Ryan Maher each had an assist. Jonah Young made 16 saves for the win.
Central Outlaws 9, Auburn 2: Young and Wride each scored once for the Ice Hawks.
Maher and Penelope Ferguson each tallied an assist, and Young finished with 27 saves.