Auburn Boyle & Anderson Bantam hockey team won a pair of games over the weekend, defeating Oswego and the Southern Tier Jr. Devils.
In the 6-1 win over Oswego Saturday, Jack Pineau recorded two goals while Nico Tardibone (two assists), Joey Lott (assist), Ryan Huber and Evan Moore all scored once. Mason Jones posted 17 saves.
Auburn then cruised by the Jr. Devils 8-0. Pineau finished with three goals for a hat trick, Carter Mizro scored twice, and Tardibone, Huber (assist) and Moore (assist) each picked up one. Owen Kime dished out three assists, while Pineau, Mason Vitale, Aiden Tomandl and Lott all had one. Jones earned another win in net, making 23 saves for the shutout.
Auburn is now 12-1-0 this season.
Pee Wees
Auburn Simmonds, Brady & Loi Oral Surgery shut out Watertown 4-0 on Saturday and then beat Ithaca 8-4 on Sunday.
Matthew Hoey scored twice while Max Laraway and Kyleen Brady had one in the win over Watertown. Assists were credited to Teagan Wilbur, Caden Wilcox and Liam Wride. Jonah Young turned aside 12 shots.
Wride, Hoey and Judah Young both scored twice against Ithaca, and Laraway and Wilbur both scored once. Young also had three assists, and Hoey and Wride also earned helpers. Jonah Young was again in goal, this time making 17 saves.
Squirts
Auburn Siracusa Mechanical 9, Salmon River 4: Leading the Ice Hawks was Kingston McGuire, who racked up six goals. Addison Baier added two goals and Luke Siracusa picked up one. Siracusa, Aiden Weaver and Morgan Cuthbert each notched an assist. Tanner Marcellus finished with 19 saves between the pipes.
Auburn 9, Skaneateles 0; Auburn 4, Oswego 4: The Ice Hawks earned a win and a tie. Against Skaneateles, Mason Horsford earned the shutout while LT Tomandl scored three goals with one assist. Lexi Jackson posted a pair of goals with one assist. Ben Chapman was credited with two assists. Zachary Jones, Evan Steinbacher, Anthony Ciampi and Ryan Mckay also scored, and Gio Manzone added an assist.
Jackson scored two more goals in the tie against Oswego, with Steinbacher and Mckay also finding the twine. Oriaon Ferguson and Jackson earned assists. Horsford picked up 13 saves.