Youth Roundup: Auburn Bantams pick up pair of wins

The Simmonds, Brady and Loi Auburn Ice Hawks Bantam hockey team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, defeating Binghamton and Lysander.

Facing Binghamton on Saturday, Auburn won 4-3 behind a two-goal day from Noah Testa. Judah Young and Kyleen Brady also scored, while TJ Pisciotti and Liam Wride added assists. Jonah Young made 25 saves.

The Ice Hawks topped Lysander 4-2 on Sunday. Testa, Wride, Young and Matthew Hoey all scored.

Squirts

The Casler Masonry 10-U Auburn Ice Hawks earned wins in both their games over the weekend.

On Saturday, Auburn took down Canandaigua 5-3. Evan Maloy posted two goals and one assist, while Evan Casler, Robbie Foltz and Connor Meyer rounded out the scoring. Goalie Quintin Morabito made 22 saves.

Auburn came back from a three-goal deficit to beat Camillus 7-5 on Sunday. Casler recorded five goals with one assist. Crew Sennett and Foltz added the other tallies. Sennett also posted two assists. Morabito stopped 13 shots in goal.

The Savannah Bank 10-U Auburn Ice Hawks played three games over the weekend.

In Saturday's doubleheader, Auburn fell to Corning 7-2 and Watertown 9-4. Josslyn Woods and Connor Wilcox had the goals against Corning. Woods, Wilcox, Jack Sroka and Dalton Davis all scored against Watertown.

On Sunday, Auburn lost to the Skaneateles 2012 Selects 7-0. Wilcox made 36 saves in goal.

