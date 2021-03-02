Youth Roundup: Auburn Bantams split high-scoring weekend

Auburn Blue lost a pair of games over the weekend, dropping a 2-1 contest to Skaneateles on Thursday and 9-1 to the Geneva Generals on Saturday. Connor Wilcox and Dominic Catalfano scored the team's goals, while Sam Thornton picked up an assist. Ryan Padula made 17 saves in the first game and 23 more in the second game.

PEE WEES

Auburn White earned a weekend split, beating Whitestown 9-0 before falling to Elmira 4-0.

Against Whitestown, Aiden Baum made 10 saves for the shutout, while Anthony Ciampi and Tristan White (assist) both scored hat tricks. Addison Baier, Kyleen Brady (assist), and Peter Tarby each scored once. Caden Wilcox and Giovanni Manzone both were credited with two assists, and Masen Horsford, Teagan Wilbur and Zachary Jones all had one. Baum made 32 saves in the loss to Elmira.

Auburn Red lost all three of its contests during the weekend.

Saturday started with a 3-1 defeat from the Central Outlaws with Judah Young scoring the only goal with assists from Kyleen Brady and Giovanni Manzone. Jonah Young had 25 saves. Auburn then lost to Skaneateles 5-1 Saturday afternoon. Judah Young again had the lone goal and TJ PIsciotti tallied the assist.

Auburn was defeated 11-0 on Sunday against Valley, but Jonah Young still accumulated a whopping 82 saves.

