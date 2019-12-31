The Auburn Bantam ice hockey team took a pair of wins this past week, beating Skaneateles 3-1 and Valley 5-1.
Nico Tardibone scored twice and Jack Pineau added one against Skaneateles for Boyle & Anderson. Carter Mizro and Aiden Tomandl earned assists, and Mason Jones made 35 saves.
Tardibone and Pineau both scored twice in the win over Valley, while Mason Vitale chipped in with one. Owen Kime dished out three assists, Evan Moore had two, while Tardibone and Joey Lott posted one each. Jones stopped 18 shots.
Auburn is now 21-1-3 this season.
Pee Wees
Skaneateles 14, Auburn 1; Auburn 8, Skaneateles 12U girls 1; Auburn 10, New Hartford 4: Simmonds, Brady & Loi picked up two wins and a loss over the weekend.
Joey Cesario scored the lone goal in the loss to Skaneateles with Jonah Young making 33 saves.
In the win over Skaneateles 12U, Teagan Wilbur, TJ Pisciotti and Judah Young picked up a pair of goals apiece, while Matthew Hoey (assist) and Max Laraway rounded out the scoring. Liam Wride added two assists. Penelope Ferguson, Hoey and Laraway added one assist. Jonah Young was credited with 20 saves.
Completing the weekend with a victory over New Hartford, Wilbur scored a hat trick while Wride, Judah Young (two assists) and Laraway nabbed two goals. Pisciotti added one along with three assists. Wride, Cesario, Caden Wilcox and Ferguson added one assist each. Jonah Young figured in with 14 saves.
Squirts
Lysander 7, Auburn 0; Auburn 7, Midstate 1: Luke Siracusa denied 20 shots in the loss to Lysander. Siracusa Mechanical bounced back against Midstate behind Aiden Weaver’s three goals. Kingston McGuire added two goals. Addison Baier (three assists) and Tristan White picked up one each. Josiah Freier and Siracusa had two assists and Weaver chipped in with one. Cal Maher made nine saves in goal.