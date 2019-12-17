Auburn Boyle & Anderson Bantams were crowned champions over the weekend at the Miracle Holiday Classic in Lake Placid.
Auburn was led by goalie Mason Jones, who recorded three shutouts in four games.
The weekend began with a 6-0 win over the West Point Jr. Black Knights on Friday. Owen Kime and Jack Pineau scored two goals apiece, while Nico Tardibone and Ryan Huber chipped in with one each. Jones made three saves. Huber had two assists, while Tardibone, Kime and Joey Lott had one.
Auburn came back Saturday morning with a 6-1 win over the Natick (Massachusetts) Comets. Tardibone, Pineau, Huber, Kime, Addison Coopper and Aiden Tomandl all lit the lamp. Huber and Carter Mizro both dished out two assists. Lott, Owen Birchard, Pineau, Luciano Carnicelli, Seamus Gentile-Ovens, Kime and Evan Moore were credited with one assist. Jones made nine saves.
In the tournament semis Saturday night, Auburn beat the Keene Cobras (New Hampshire) 3-0. The game was scoreless entering the third, but Tardibone scored the eventual game-winner with 8:51 to go. Pineau scored the game’s second goal and Tardibone capped it off with an empty-netter. Jones made his second shutout of the weekend, turning aside 23 shots.
Auburn posted another 3-0 victory in the championship over the North Rockland Raiders. Jones made 11 stops, Tardibone scored twice and Pineau added one tally. Huber and Mizro both recorded an assist.
Boyle & Anderson is now 19-1-2 on the season.
Pee Wees
Auburn 6, Valley 2; Oswego 9, Auburn 0: In the win over Valley, Brady & Loi Oral surgery was led by two tallies from Max Laraway and Judah Young. TJ Pisciotti (two assists) and Liam Wride also scored. Joey Cesario, Matthew Hoey and Wride were all credited with assists. Jonah Young made 15 saves.
Jonah Young picked up 18 saves against Oswego.
Squirts
Valley 8, Auburn 2; Auburn 2, Perinton 2: Auburn Community Hospital was led by goals from LT Tomandl and Ben Chapman in the loss to Valley, with Ryan McKay making 11 saves. For the tie, McKay and Tomandl both scored, with Chapman picking up an assist. Anthony Ciampi made 14 saves.
Fingerlakes 10, Auburn 1; Oswego 2, Auburn 1: Luke Siracusa and Cal Maher scored the weekend’s two goals for Siracusa Mechanical. Maher also had an assist. Tanner Marcellus made 32 saves in the two games.