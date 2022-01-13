Youth Roundup: Auburn Bantams win two out of three

The Auburn Ice Hawks Bantam team, sponsored by Simmonds, Brady and Loi, won two of its three games over the weekend.

Noah Testa led Auburn with four goals and two assists in a 10-3 victory over ROCO. Tucker Hogan added three goals, Max Laraway had two goals and an assist, while Judah Young chipped in a goal and an assist. Jonah Young made 16 saves for the win.

In the second game of the weekend, Auburn topped the Onondaga Firebirds 4-3. Ryan Maher recorded a hat trick and Judah Young had the final goal. Matthew Hoey and Testa both added assists. Jonah Young was credited with 19 saves.

Clinton prevented the Ice Hawks from a weekend sweep, defeating Auburn 5-2. Maher and Testa were the scorers, and Jonah Young stopped 14 shots.

