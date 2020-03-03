Youth Roundup: Auburn Community Hospital wins JAM tournament

Auburn Community Hospital squirt hockey won the John Abbott Memorial tournament in Cicero over the weekend.
In the first game, Auburn skated to a 3-3 tie with Camillus. Lexi Jackson scored twice and Zach Jones had one goal. Ben Chapman made 13 saves. In the second game, Auburn emerged with a 91 win over Midstate. Jackson had three goals, LT Tomandl and Ryan McKay had two, and Giovanni Manzone recorded one.
Auburn skated to another tie, 4-4 against Rome, in the fourth game. Tomandl and Jackson scored two goals apiece.
The championship game was another tilt against Camillus, but this time Auburn won 8-5. Jackson scored six of Auburn’s goals, while Tomandl and McKay added one. McKay also dished out two assists. Chapman made 11 saves in net.
Squirts
Siracusa Mechanical opened the JAM tournament in Binghamton with a 2-2 tie against Binghamton. Luke Siracusa posted one goal and an assist, and Cal Maher also scored. Tanner Marcellus made 10 saves and Tristan White had an assist. Auburn fell to Oswego 7-2 on Saturday, with goals from Maher and White. Kingston McGuire recorded an assist. In the final game of the weekend, Auburn fell to New Hartford 3-2. Maher and White both scored. Marcellus made 20 saves.
Mites
Auburn 8-U won the 2020 Perinton Big Thaw Tournament.
Auburn defeated Perinton 2-1 in the first game behind goals from Owen McBride and Evan Casler. Casler scored three in a 4-4 tie against Webster, while Crew Sennett added one. Auburn defeated Geneseo 2-1, with goals from Robert Foltz and Casler.
In the championship, goalie Quintin Morabito made 24 saves as Auburn defeated Webster 3-2 in overtime. Casler scored all three goals. Auburn was down 2-1 but tied the game in the third and scored in the first 1:30 of overtime to win the tournament.
Bantams
Auburn Boyle & Anderson fell in the championship of the John Abbott Memorial tournament to Clinton 3-2. Nick Tardibone and Jack Pineau both scored. Pineau, Carter Mizro and Owen Kime all earned assists, while Mason Jones stopped 33 shots.
You have free articles remaining.
Auburn started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Clinton behind Jones’ 28 saves. Owen Birchard, Joey Lott and Mac Maher all lit the lamp. Mizro had two assists and Tardibone added one.
In the tournament’s second game, Auburn beat Oswego 3-1. Birchard scored twice and Tardibone added one. Mizro had two assists, while Tardibone, Birchard, Jack Burns and Evan More all had one. Jones made 23 saves.
Jones earned his 14th shutout of the year in the third game as Auburn beat Salmon River 5-0. Jones made 22 saves. Tardibone scored the hat trick, while Lott and Seamus Gentile-Ovens also scored. Gentile-Ovens, Moore, Kime and Aiden Tomandl were credited with assists.
Auburn is now 33-7-7 this year.
Pee Wees
Auburn Simmonds, Brady and Loi Oral Surgery placed second in the JAM tournament, falling to Valley 4-3 in the final.
The tournament opened with a 7-5 loss to Valley. Max Laraway scored twice, while Kyleen Brady, Liam Wride and Matthew Hoey also scored.Judah Young and Caden Wilcox earned assists. Jonah Young made 29 saves in goal.
In the next game, Auburn beat Watertown No. 1 8-3. Ryan Maher and Judah Young both recorded hat tricks, while Hoey added a pair. Judah Young also had three assists. TJ Pisciotti posted two assists.
Against Southern Tier Saturday, Auburn won 5-3. Maher and Judah Young both scored twice, while Wride added one. Judah Young also finished with two assists. Jonah Young made 23 saves.
Auburn beat Watertown No. 2 in Sunday’s first game. Judah Young had two tallies and Laraway had the third.
In the championship loss, Brady, Judah Young and Penelope Ferguson all scored. Jonah Young made 19 saves.
WRESTLING
Six Ruthless Aggression wrestlers placed at the NYWAY Western Regional State Qualifier on Sunday. Cameron Monahan, Bryce Monahan, Brock Smith, Alex Pesante and Madison Westerberg all placed first. Jaxon Butterfield came in second. Overall, Ruthless Aggression has 25 participants at the NYWAY State Championships, set for March 14-15 in Brockport.