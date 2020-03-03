Youth Roundup: Auburn Community Hospital wins JAM tournament

Auburn 8-U won the 2020 Perinton Big Thaw Tournament.

Auburn defeated Perinton 2-1 in the first game behind goals from Owen McBride and Evan Casler. Casler scored three in a 4-4 tie against Webster, while Crew Sennett added one. Auburn defeated Geneseo 2-1, with goals from Robert Foltz and Casler.

In the championship, goalie Quintin Morabito made 24 saves as Auburn defeated Webster 3-2 in overtime. Casler scored all three goals. Auburn was down 2-1 but tied the game in the third and scored in the first 1:30 of overtime to win the tournament.

Bantams

Auburn Boyle & Anderson fell in the championship of the John Abbott Memorial tournament to Clinton 3-2. Nick Tardibone and Jack Pineau both scored. Pineau, Carter Mizro and Owen Kime all earned assists, while Mason Jones stopped 33 shots.

Auburn started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Clinton behind Jones’ 28 saves. Owen Birchard, Joey Lott and Mac Maher all lit the lamp. Mizro had two assists and Tardibone added one.

In the tournament’s second game, Auburn beat Oswego 3-1. Birchard scored twice and Tardibone added one. Mizro had two assists, while Tardibone, Birchard, Jack Burns and Evan More all had one. Jones made 23 saves.