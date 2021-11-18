Youth Roundup: Auburn hockey teams host Veterans Day weekend tournament

Despite losing the opening game of the weekend, the Auburn 10-U Casler Masonry hockey team bounced back to win the Auburn Veterans Tournament Weekend.

The Ice Hawks were denied by Cortland 3-2 on Friday.

On Saturday’s first game, Auburn beat Binghamton 4-1. Robbie Foltz and Connor Meyer both scored a pair of goals, while Foltz, Evan Casler, and Dominic Catalfano had the assists. Quintin Morabito made 18 saves.

In the second game of Saturday, Auburn knocked off Camillus 5-2 to clinch a berth in the championship game. Foltz recorded a hat trick, while Evan Moley and Casler rounded out the scoring. Casler added a pair of assists. Morabito made 14 saves, including one on a penalty shot in the third period that preserved the lead.

On Sunday for the championship, Auburn had a rematch with Binghamton and was again able to prevail, this time 3-2. The Ice Hawks fell behind 2-0 early, but rallied for three straight goals. Two of those goals came from Casler, including the winner, with the other buried by Meyer. Foltz had assists on all three goals.

Also competing in the Veterans Day tournament, the Auburn 10-U Savannah Bank team placed third. The Ice Hawks played four games, finishing 2-2.

After dropping the first two games of the tournament, Auburn got off the schneid with a 10-4 victory over Webster. Jack Sroka and Connor Wilcox scored five goals apiece, while Dalton Davis had the other goal. Sroka, Caleb Adessa, Ryan Hanna, Chase Riggall, Josslyn Woods and Peter MacIntyre all chipped in assists.

In the consolation game, Auburn played Webster again and won 6-3. Wilcox finished with two goals, while Sroka, Davis, Riggall and Hanna all tallied one. Riggall’s goal, scored on a wrap-around, was his first of the year. Hanna’s was also his first tally of the season.

PEE WEES

The Auburn 12-U Siracusa Mechanical went 2-1-1 at the Veterans weekend tournament.

The opener on Friday was a 7-6 loss to Valley. Josiah Freier scored twice. Brody Johnson, Aiden Weaver (assist), Tristan White, and Sam Thornton all scored. Anthony Ciampi Jr. and Ben Chapman each posted two assists. Zachary Jones, Ely Williams and Giovanni Manzone added helpers.

Auburn had a 4-4 tie with Corning to begin play on Saturday. Freier scored two goals and an assist. Ben Chapman and Ryan McKay both had one goal and one assist. Kingston McGuire and Sam Thornton both chipped in with an assist.

The Ice Hawks picked up their first win Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 victory over Lysander. Peter Tarby scored twice with an assist. Manzone, Freier (assist), and Weaver chipped in with goals. McKay had two assists. Chapman added one assist.

Wrapping up play on Sunday, Auburn again topped Lysander by a 4-3 score. Weaver registered two goals, Freier had a goal and an assist, and McKay added a goal. Luke Siracusa and Dan Pesarchick added assists.

Goalie Tanner Marcellus played all four games in net, and racked up 73 saves in those games. Twenty-one of those saves came Saturday morning against Corning.

