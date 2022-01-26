 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH ROUNDUP

Youth Roundup: Auburn hockey wins two out of three

The Auburn Ice Hawks, sponsored by Casler Masonry, won two out of three hockey games last weekend.

Auburn topped Camillus 17-0 on Saturday. Jack Wallner scored four times with two assists. Gavin Wakeham had one goal and one assist. Dominic Catalfano also had a goal and an assist. Quintin Morabito earned the shutout.

The Ice Hawks' second Saturday gamr was an 11-1 victory over Clinton. Robbie Foltz and Crew Sennett both recorded three goals with an assist. Wallner and Evan Casler had a goal and an assist apiece, while Morabito made 14 saves.

Auburn fell to Lysander 4-2 on Sunday. Foltz scored both goals and Morabito made 19 saves.

