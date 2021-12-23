Youth Roundup: Auburn Ice Hawks 12-U wins Sara Placid tournament

The Auburn Ice Hawks 12-U team, sponsored by Siracusa Mechanical, particiapted in the Sara Placid Ultimate Chill tournament over the weekend and won all four of its games.

Auburn started off with a 2-1 win over host Sara Placid on Friday. Peter Tarby and Josiah Freier scored the goals.

The Ice Hawks romped Potsdam 6-0 on Saturday morning. Tarby scored two goals, Ryan McKay had two goals and an assist, and Kingston McGuire and Sam Thornton rounded out the scoring. Freier posted three assists, while Brody Johnson, Dan Pesarchick and Zachary Jones all had one. Tanner Marcellus earned the shutout in goal.

Auburn topped Sara Placid's other team 8-6 on Saturday afternoon. Freier scored four goals, Tarby potted two, Aiden Weaver had one and Luke Siracusa had the other tally.

Facing Sara Placid again in the championship, Auburn slipped by 4-3. Freier buried two goals, Tarby posted a goal and an assist, and Weaver scored once. McKay added two assists, and Anthony Ciampi Jr. and Tristan White added one apiece.

WRESTLING

Ruthless Aggression had several competitors at the Battle of the Thrones tournament last weekend in Rochester. Logan Sheriff, Joey Brooks, Brady Maneri and Lucas Maneri all placed first in their divisions. Sam Terpening, Adam Dorn and Colten Barnes were runners-up.

