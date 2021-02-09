Youth Roundup: Auburn Ice Hawks begin season

With high-risk sports now approved to begin in New York state, local youth hockey is in full swing.

Here are results from the first weekend of action:

SQUIRTS

Auburn White 5, Rome Grizzlies 4: Macie MacKay, Connor Wilcox, Conner Meyer, Morgan Cuthbert and Gregory Bates each scored once. Picking up an assist each were Jack Sroka, Conner Meyer, Ryan Padula, and Evan Steinbacher. Tanner Marcellus had 23 saves in goal for the Icehawks.

Auburn Red 3, Elmira 3; Auburn Red 7, Skaneateles 1: In Auburn's first game, Evan Casler (assist), Aiden Weaver and LT Tomandl all scored. Lexi Jackson and Ely Williams were credited with assists, and goalie Quintin Morabito stopped 25 shots.

In Sunday's win, Crew Sennett posted one goal and three assists. Cal Maher, Jackson and Casler all picked up one goal and one asisst. Weaver, Williams and Tomandl rounded out the scoring. Dan Pesarchick and Kingston McGuire dished out assists.

PEE WEE