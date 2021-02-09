Youth Roundup: Auburn Ice Hawks begin season

With high-risk sports now approved to begin in New York state, local youth hockey is in full swing.
Here are results from the first weekend of action:
SQUIRTS
Auburn White 5, Rome Grizzlies 4: Macie MacKay, Connor Wilcox, Conner Meyer, Morgan Cuthbert and Gregory Bates each scored once. Picking up an assist each were Jack Sroka, Conner Meyer, Ryan Padula, and Evan Steinbacher. Tanner Marcellus had 23 saves in goal for the Icehawks.
Auburn Red 3, Elmira 3; Auburn Red 7, Skaneateles 1: In Auburn's first game, Evan Casler (assist), Aiden Weaver and LT Tomandl all scored. Lexi Jackson and Ely Williams were credited with assists, and goalie Quintin Morabito stopped 25 shots.
In Sunday's win, Crew Sennett posted one goal and three assists. Cal Maher, Jackson and Casler all picked up one goal and one asisst. Weaver, Williams and Tomandl rounded out the scoring. Dan Pesarchick and Kingston McGuire dished out assists.
PEE WEE
Auburn White 6, Rome 2; Auburn White 4, Valley 0: Caden Wilcox and Max Laraway scored two goals apiece as the Ice Hawks beat Rome on Saturday. Tristan White and Kyleen Brady also found the back of the net. Brady also recorded two assists. Anthony Ciampi, Gio Manzone and Masen Horsford also earned an assist apiece. Aidan Baum made 27 saves in the win.
On Sunday, Baum was credited with a shutout, while Addison Baier, Peter Tarby, Brady and Wilcox all scored. Ciampi, Horsford and Wilcox also registered assists.
Auburn Red 8, Rome 1; Central Outlaws 11, Auburn Red 1: Matthew Hoey notched four goals in the win, while Judah Young (assist) and Tristan White both scored twice. Kyleen Brady recorded three assists, while Max Laraway and Luke Siracusa both had a pair of helpers. TJ Pisciotti also earned an assist, and Jonah Young made 12 savs.
Hoey scored the only goal in the Ice Hawks’ loss Sunday, while Jonah Young saved 24 shots.