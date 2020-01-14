Youth Roundup: Auburn mites hockey team win another tournament

Last weekend, the Auburn Ice Hawks 8U mites hockey team won its third tournament of the season, capturing the championship of the Southern Tier Mites Classic.
Auburn topped Binghamton in the final 4-3 on Sunday with goals from Crew Sennett, Dominic Catalfano, Connor Meyer and Evan Casler. Owen McBride and Robert Foltz picked up assists.
In the previous game earlier on Sunday, Auburn topped Midstate 12-0. Sennett (assist), McBride (assist) and Antonio Ragucci all recorded hat tricks. Foltz, Meyer and Casler also tallied to round out the scoring.
The Ice Hawks had previous won the Valley Turkey Tournament and the Camillus New Year Showdown.
Bantams
Auburn 4, Cicero Chill 4; Auburn 3, Clinton 3: Boyle and Anderson skated to a pair of ties over the weekend. Against Cicero, Joey Lott, Owen Birchard, Nico Tardibone and Carter Mizro all scored. Tardibone also had three assists while Seamus Gentile-Ovens, Ryan Huber and Jack Pineau also picked up an assist each. Mason Jones made 16 saves.
Huber, Pineau and Tardibone all lit the lamp against Clinton, with Tardibone and Mizro earning assists. Jones turned aside 37 shots.
Auburn is now 21-2-6 this season.
Squirts
Auburn 9, Salmon River 5; Rome 6, Auburn 1: Auburn Community Hospital started the weekend with a tough loss against Rome, with LT Tomandl scoring the only goal and Zachary Jones making 18 saves.
Auburn bounced back Sunday with a win over Salmon River with four goals from Tomandl. Giovanni Manzone scored a hat trick, while Ryan McKay and Evan Steinbacher chipped in with one each. Ben Chapman, Tomandl and Ely Williams had two assists apiece. McKay and Steinbacher added one. Jones made 11 saves.
Auburn 6, Skaneateles 2: Siracusa Mechanical was paced by Cal Maher’s hat trick and a pair of goals from Luke Siracusa. Tristan White also contributed a goal. Aiden Weaver dished out three assists, and Addison Baier, Jed Lloyd and Maher all finished with one. Tanner Marcellus was credited with 24 saves.