Youth Roundup: Auburn mites hockey team win another tournament

Last weekend, the Auburn Ice Hawks 8U mites hockey team won its third tournament of the season, capturing the championship of the Southern Tier Mites Classic.

Auburn topped Binghamton in the final 4-3 on Sunday with goals from Crew Sennett, Dominic Catalfano, Connor Meyer and Evan Casler. Owen McBride and Robert Foltz picked up assists.

In the previous game earlier on Sunday, Auburn topped Midstate 12-0. Sennett (assist), McBride (assist) and Antonio Ragucci all recorded hat tricks. Foltz, Meyer and Casler also tallied to round out the scoring.

The Ice Hawks had previous won the Valley Turkey Tournament and the Camillus New Year Showdown.

Bantams

Auburn 4, Cicero Chill 4; Auburn 3, Clinton 3: Boyle and Anderson skated to a pair of ties over the weekend. Against Cicero, Joey Lott, Owen Birchard, Nico Tardibone and Carter Mizro all scored. Tardibone also had three assists while Seamus Gentile-Ovens, Ryan Huber and Jack Pineau also picked up an assist each. Mason Jones made 16 saves.

Huber, Pineau and Tardibone all lit the lamp against Clinton, with Tardibone and Mizro earning assists. Jones turned aside 37 shots.

Auburn is now 21-2-6 this season.