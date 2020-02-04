Youth Roundup: Auburn Mites win Rome tournament

Auburn 9, Lysander 4: Auburn Community Hospital was led by a hat trick from Ryan McKay. LT Tomandl added two goals, while Giovanni Manzone, Ben Chapman, Zach Jones and Mason Horsford all added one. Tomandl and Manzone also earned a pair of assists each, while McKay, Ely Williams and Horsford added one. Anthony Ciampi made 11 saves.

FROM LAST WEEK

Wrestling

Representing Ruthless Aggression, Brady Maneri, Lucas Maneri and Mason Tanner all placed first at the Josh Allen Memorial Tournament in Slate Hill the weekend of Jan. 25. Brady Maneri came in second in another bracket while earning Most Outstanding Wrestler. At Odessa, Cameron Monahan and Bryce Monahan both won their brackets.

On Sunday, Jan. 26 at Indian River’s Fear the Spear Tournament, Ethan Matthews, Alex Pesante, Tyler Teachout and Tanner all came in first in their brackets. Tanner earned Most Outstanding Wrestler. At Mexico’s Battle for the Belt, Ben Lamson, Talan Hubbard and Maddie Westerberg all placed first, and Alex Lamson took third.

Bantam hockey

Fingerlakes 4, Auburn 1; Valley 3, Auburn 0: Mason Jones recorded games of 37 saves and 36 saves in a winless weekend for Boyle and Anderson. The lone goal of the weekend was picked up by Nico Tardibone, with Evan Moore recorded the assist.