Youth Roundup: Auburn Pee Wees sweep weekend

Auburn Red

Facing Camillus and Fulton, Auburn was able to split the weekend.

Evan Casler scored the only goal in the 9-1 loss to Camillus. In the 12-5 win over Fulton, Lexi Jackson and Cal Maher both nabbed hat tricks with an assist each. Ben Chapman potted two goals with an assist, LT Tomandl scored one goal and two assists, and Dan Pesarchick and Crew Sennett rounded out the scoring with one tally each. Casler added two assists, and Quintin Morabito was credited with 16 saves.

BANTAMS

Auburn earned a split with the Cicero Chill, winning the first game 3-1 before losing a close 3-2 contest in the rematch.

In the win, Aiden Tomandl buried a pair of goals and Noah Testa added one. Chris Tarby and Testa both recorded assists, and Jason Piquet made 15 saves.

In the second game, Tarby and Tomandl were the scorers, while Joe Cesario and Evan Moore added assists and Piquet made 11 saves.

Auburn is now 3-2 this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0