Youth Roundup: Auburn Pee Wees win Elmira tournament

The Auburn Pee Wee hockey team was crowned the champions of the 2021 Elmira March Mayhem tournament, as the Ice Hawks were able to defeat Southern Tier in the championship game 3-1.
Auburn started the tournament on Friday with a 10-2 victory over Camillus, following by a 9-1 win against Corning.
The Ice Hawks then clinched their spot in the championship game on Saturday by beating Center State 4-0.
Auburn's Pee Wee White team went 1-2 in its three games over the weekend. The Ice Hawks fell to Watertown on Friday 8-3, with Addison Baier, Giovanni Manzone and Luke Siracusa all scoring goals. Peter Tarby was credited with two assists and Zach Jones posted one assist. Aiden Baum made 27 saves. Auburn then lost to Watertown 5-2 on Saturday despite goals from Tristan White and Tarby. Baum racked up 48 saves.
Auburn salvaged the weekend on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Valley. Luke Siracusa totaled five points, recording three goals and two assists. White (assist) scored twice and Tarby (assist) rounded out the scoring. Baier chipped in with an assist.
Bantams
Auburn took two out of three of its weekend games. In its lone game on Saturday, the Ice Hawks took down the Cicero Chill 5-3. Noah Testa registered three goals and Aiden Tomandl had two. Chris Tarby picked up three assists, while Tomandl, Testa, and Mac Maher all finished with one. Jason Piquet turned aside 20 shots.
In its first game on Sunday, Auburn lost to Watertown 4-3, with Testa, Maher and Evan Moore scoring the goals. Testa also had two assists. Tomandl, Mason Vitale and Cam Connors notched one assist apiece. Piquet made 10 saves.
Auburn rebounded in its second game on Sunday, beating Ithaca 11-3. Tarby racked up four goals, and Ryan Maher and Testa both posted two goals. Moore, Tomandl, and Connors all scored once. Testa had five assists, Mac Maher had four, Tomandl two, and Tarby and Moore had one apiece. Piquet finished with 15 saves.
Auburn is now 9-5 this season.