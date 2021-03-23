Youth Roundup: Auburn Pee Wees win Elmira tournament

The Auburn Pee Wee hockey team was crowned the champions of the 2021 Elmira March Mayhem tournament, as the Ice Hawks were able to defeat Southern Tier in the championship game 3-1.

Auburn started the tournament on Friday with a 10-2 victory over Camillus, following by a 9-1 win against Corning.

The Ice Hawks then clinched their spot in the championship game on Saturday by beating Center State 4-0.

Auburn's Pee Wee White team went 1-2 in its three games over the weekend. The Ice Hawks fell to Watertown on Friday 8-3, with Addison Baier, Giovanni Manzone and Luke Siracusa all scoring goals. Peter Tarby was credited with two assists and Zach Jones posted one assist. Aiden Baum made 27 saves. Auburn then lost to Watertown 5-2 on Saturday despite goals from Tristan White and Tarby. Baum racked up 48 saves.

Auburn salvaged the weekend on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Valley. Luke Siracusa totaled five points, recording three goals and two assists. White (assist) scored twice and Tarby (assist) rounded out the scoring. Baier chipped in with an assist.

Bantams