Youth Roundup: Auburn squirt hockey splits weekend

Auburn bounced back Sunday in the win, with Jed Lloyd and Kingston McGuire (assist) both scoring twice. Addison Baier, Cal Maher and Luke Siracusa (two assists), also tallied goals. Josiah Freier and Tristan White chipped in with assists, and Marcellus had seven saves in goal.

The weekend of Feb. 1, Ruthless Aggression had wrestlers compete in tournaments in both New York and Pennsylvania. At the Connellsville King of the Mat tournament in Connellsville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Brady Maneri placed first and Lucas Maneri came in third. In Mansfield, Pennsylvania, Brock Smith earned first place at his tournament. In Watertown, Sammy Sanchez, Bryce Monahan, Glen Sanchez, Ethan Sanchez, Cameron Monahan, Kasey Kalfass and Tyler Teachout all picked up first place. Teachout also received his 100th win at the tourney. In Lockport, Maddie Westerberg earned first and Mason Tanner came in second. At the Gladius: Who’s Ranked cage match tournament, Alex Pesante came in fourth.