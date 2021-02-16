Youth Roundup: Auburn squirt hockey sweeps weekend

The Auburn Ice Hawks Squirt red team finished with a perfect weekend, beating Fulton and Valley.

On Saturday, LT Tomandl and Cal Maher each recorded a hat trick with one assist in the 10-2 victory over Fulton. Lexi Jackson added two goals, while Evan Casler and Dan Pesarchick also scored. Crew Sennett and Aiden Weaver were credited with an assist each, and goalie Quintin Morabito made 14 saves.

Jackson and Maher both scored twice in the 6-3 win over Valley on Sunday. Tomandl also scored and added an assist, while Casler chipped in with a goal. Morabito made 19 more saes, and Sennett and Weaver had assists.

PEE WEES

The Auburn White Pee Wees picked up two ties.

On Saturday, the Ice Hawks knotted Camillus 3-3. Addison Baier, Anthony Ciampi and Giovanni Manzone all scored. Josiah Freier and Luke Siracusa picked up assists. Aiden Baum totaled 11 saves.

A matchup with Center State on Sunday led to a 4-4 tie, with Tristan White scoring twice and registered an assist. Caden Wilcox and Manzone also tallied goals, while Baier had a pair of assists. Baum racked up 35 saves between the pipes.

