The Auburn Siracusa Mechanical Squirts split their two games over the weekend, defeating Center State on Saturday before falling to Camillus on Sunday.
In the 9-6 win over Center State, Cal Maher posted four goals and Tristan White had a hat trick. Luke Siracusa (three assists) and Josiah Freier also scored. Kingston McGuire was credited with two assists, while Addison Baier and Morgan Cuthbert picked up one assist apiece. Tanner Marcellus made seven saves between the pipes.
Sunday, the Ice Hawks fell to Camillus 4-3. Freier, McGuire and Siracusa all netted one goal, Danny Pesarchick and Sam Thornton nabbed assists, and Marcellus recorded 15 saves in goal.
PEE WEE HOCKEY
Auburn Simmonds, Brady and Loi Oral Surgery was held without a win in three games over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Ice Hawks fell to Salmon River 10-5. Kyleen Brady (assist) picked up a hat trick while Judah Young (two assists) and Liam Wride (assist) also scored. Teagan Wilbur and Joey Cesario tallied assists, and Jonah Young made 22 saves in net.
Auburn fell to Camillus 7-4 Sunday morning, with Judah Young (assist) and Wride both scoring twice. Jonah Young had 23 saves. Sunday afternoon, Jonah Young made 29 saves in an 11-0 loss to the Binghamton Jr. Devils.